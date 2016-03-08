Ratings: Inter 0 - 0 Atalanta, Icardi struggles on his San Siro return
07 April at 20:10Inter drew 0 – 0 with Atalanta at San Siro, meaning the gap remains 5 points between themselves and the team from Bergamo in 4th.
Inter
4-2-3-1
Handanović 6.5 – Had little to do despite all of Atalanta attacking threats. Looked very calm in possession when Inter play out from the back.
D’Ambrosio 6.5 – Started brilliantly going forward but was looked under pressure as Atalanta pushed forward in an end to end game.
Miranda 6.5 – Was solid throughout. Has done well since he stepped back into the team.
Škriniar 6.5 – Had his hands full with the fluid Atalanta strikers who dropped deep and drifted wide constantly to vacating the space for midfielders to run into.
Asamoah 6 – Solid both offensively and defensively.
Brozović N/A – Pulled up after 20 minutes.
Gagliardini 6.5 – Another good showing but the whole of the Inter midfield struggled at times today. Was replaced with Valero.
Vecino 6.5 – Started so brightly back in his ‘free’ roaming role, had a goal rightly ruled out for offside early on. Didn’t look as dangerous once he dropped back to accommodate Nainggolan.
Politano 6.5 – Brightest player going forward in the first half, was first to every loose ball. Will be disappointed he didn’t do better when he has a great chance on goal in the first half.
Perišić 6 – Great defensively, tacked back whenever his team needed him. Never had the impact he would have like in front of goal.
Icardi 5.5 – Had a glorious chance to make it 1 – 0 after half an hour that a fully match sharp Icardi might have scored.
SUBS:
Nainggolan (24’) 4 – Never really got up the speed with the game. Maybe he suffered another injury setback before the game which would explain the decision to start him on the bench.
Valero (65’) 6 –The Inter midfielder looked to have a bit more rhythm with him on the pitch.
Keita (76’) N/A
Atalanta
3-5-2
Gollini 7.5, Mancini 7, Djimsiti 6.5, Palomino 6, Hateboer 6.5, de Roon 6.5, Freuler 6.5, Castagne 7, Pašalić 7, Iličić 7, Gómez 6 SUBS: Masiello (61’) 6, Barrow (73’) 6, Pessinia (81’) N/A.
@LMiller2411
