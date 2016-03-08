Ratings: Inter 0 - 0 Atalanta, Icardi struggles on his San Siro return

Inter drew 0 – 0 with Atalanta at San Siro, meaning the gap remains 5 points between themselves and the team from Bergamo in 4Inter4-2-3-1Handanović 6.5 – Had little to do despite all of Atalanta attacking threats. Looked very calm in possession when Inter play out from the back.D’Ambrosio 6.5 – Started brilliantly going forward but was looked under pressure as Atalanta pushed forward in an end to end game.Miranda 6.5 – Was solid throughout. Has done well since he stepped back into the team.Škriniar 6.5 – Had his hands full with the fluid Atalanta strikers who dropped deep and drifted wide constantly to vacating the space for midfielders to run into.Asamoah 6 – Solid both offensively and defensively.Brozović N/A – Pulled up after 20 minutes.Gagliardini 6.5 – Another good showing but the whole of the Inter midfield struggled at times today. Was replaced with Valero.Vecino 6.5 – Started so brightly back in his ‘free’ roaming role, had a goal rightly ruled out for offside early on. Didn’t look as dangerous once he dropped back to accommodate Nainggolan.Politano 6.5 – Brightest player going forward in the first half, was first to every loose ball. Will be disappointed he didn’t do better when he has a great chance on goal in the first half.Perišić 6 – Great defensively, tacked back whenever his team needed him. Never had the impact he would have like in front of goal.Icardi 5.5 – Had a glorious chance to make it 1 – 0 after half an hour that a fully match sharp Icardi might have scored.SUBS:Nainggolan (24’) 4 – Never really got up the speed with the game. Maybe he suffered another injury setback before the game which would explain the decision to start him on the bench.Valero (65’) 6 –The Inter midfielder looked to have a bit more rhythm with him on the pitch.Keita (76’) N/AAtalanta3-5-2Gollini 7.5, Mancini 7, Djimsiti 6.5, Palomino 6, Hateboer 6.5, de Roon 6.5, Freuler 6.5, Castagne 7, Pašalić 7, Iličić 7, Gómez 6 SUBS: Masiello (61’) 6, Barrow (73’) 6, Pessinia (81’) N/A.