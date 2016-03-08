Ratings on the narrow win for Juve vs. Chievo as Ronaldo fails to score

Juventus kicked-off Serie A in class as Sami Khedira found the ball in the box after an assist from Giorgio Chiellini to score the Old Lady's first of the season in the third minute of the game.



The Bianconeri continued to dominate the game and created a number of crucial chances yet none of them were enough to double the score and on the other hand they left their defense exposed leaving enough space for Chievo work on the counter attacks.



A cross from Emanuele Giaccherini found a header from Mariusz Stepinski to shock the Marc'Antonio Bentegodi stadium and bring the game level.



The former Juventus wide man Giaccherini won a penalty against the vulnerable Joao Cancelo on his debut for the Old Lady and the 33-year-old himself converted it to give Chievo the lead.



Leonardo Bonucci made the comeback on his return as his header equalizied for Juventus after goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino stopped every threat the Flying Donkeys faced.



Mario Mandzkuic scored a third for Juve, yet a handball from Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out the game ruled out the goal, sadly for Chievo Sorrentino left the pitch injured after a collision in the same incident.



Juventus were destined to win, a virtuoso run from Alex Sandro followed by a perfect assist to Federico Bernardeschi who gave Juventus their first win of the season winning the tie 3-2.