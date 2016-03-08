Raul Albiol: 'Napoli on the same level as PSG and Liverpool'
05 October at 15:40Napoli defender Raul Albiol believes that the partenopei are on the same level as Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.
Carlo Ancelotti's men picked up an impressive and convincing 1-0 win over Liverpool in the mid-week during their second Champions League game, thanks to a late Lorenzo Insigne goal.
Napoli defender Raul Albiol though, was recently talking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli about the club's performance in the Champions League and the win over Liverpool. He believes that the partenopei are on the same level as PSG and the Anfield based side.
He said: "Champions League matches are different from the league games and we play with a great team like Liverpool, in a beautiful environment, winning like this after the game, is something beautiful.
"If we keep our head working well in every game we are a very strong team. We have to do this continuously, playing at Wednesday's level, so it will be difficult for everyone against us. We must always play as a team, in football this is very important.
"Liverpool and PSG are very strong, but we are on the same level. It depends on our attitude in the next matches. If we always keep doing what we saw with Liverpool we can go forward safely. "
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments