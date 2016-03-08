Rayo Vallecano serious about move for Lazio’s Felipe Caicedo
13 August at 21:15As reported by La Repubblica, Lazio’s mission to sell Felipe Caicedo could be accelerating towards completion.
This comes with reports that Rayo Vallecano, from the Spanish La Liga, are interested in signing Caicedo. Lazio were originally reluctant to sell their Ecuadorian forward on loan, yet it looks like this will be the only way to get a loan through. Lazio want Caicedo’s wages covered; whilst Vallecano are reportedly unwilling to agree to this – wishing Lazio to at least pay a part of Caicedo’s salary.
If this deal goes through, Lazio will likely purchase another, with Wesley Moraes linked for some time; or, alternatively, Inzaghi could choose Alessandro Rossi as his vice-Immobile.
