RB Salzburg have confirmed what Haaland will do in January

RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund discussed the future of teenage star Erling Haaland yesterday, confirming that the 19-year-old won’t be leaving the club in January."He won't be leaving in January; I can rule that out. It's true that he’s liked very much, for us he’s just a pleasure.”The Norwegian striker is contracted to the Austrian side until 2023, but interest from top clubs around Europe including Juventus and Real Madrid has all but confirmed that he will be leaving the club next summer. He has scored 18 goals in 11 games so far this season for Salzburg.Apollo Heyes