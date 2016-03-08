RB Salzburg set €100 million price-tag on Juve target Haaland
08 November at 11:15Austrian club RB Salzburg have set a €100 million price-tag for their highly-rated striker Erling Braut Haaland.
The 19-year-old is turning into one of the hottest young property in Europe after netting 23 goals and providing six assists for Die Mozartstädter in the ongoing campaign in just 17 matches in all competition.
That’s not it as Haaland is having an excellent time in the Europe’s elite football competition—UEFA Champions League— as well where he has already scored seven goals in just four appearances.
That performance did not go unnoticed as he has been attracting interest from the likes of Juventus in Italy and Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain.
As per the latest development, Salzburg have now set a price-tag of €100 million on their prized asset.
Haaland has just joined Salzburg in the January transfer window earlier this year from Norwegian club Molde FK for a reported fee of €5 million.
