Real and Juve lock horns for Zidane

11 March at 13:45

Juventus have reportedly made contact with Zidane about taking over next season and replacing current coach Allegri. There was an official proposal from Juventus for Zidane. According to, El Pais, this morning.
 
Zidane has a formal offer to lead Juventus until 2022"
 
It is said the Frenchman has no intention of an immediate return to Real Madrid this season. Talks postponed in June when he decides if and where to return to Madrid or if he is to take the proposal by the Turin club.
 
 

