Real Madrid are chasing a Paris Saint-Germain star all right, but it isn’t Neymar or Kylian Mbappé.

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez is planning a massive €150 million swoop, but it’s for Marco Verratti!

Verratti, 25, was believed to want a move to Barcelona last summer, even being papped alongside Lionel Messi in a club in Spain.

Modric has been linked to a potential departure, while PSG may run into Financial Fair Play problems because of their massive spending on Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, worth a total €402 million over two summers.

Verratti would be the new brain of the midfield, but is not seen as an emergency. Florentino is more than happy to wait until next summer in order to try his luck again.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently shot down potential talk linking his club to Neymar, saying that fifty signings are always announced, “but none end up coming.”

The Galacticos’ owner is reportedly ready to invest heavily in the man he believes to be Luka Modric’s replacement.