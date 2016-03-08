Real, Barca interested in Inter’s Skriniar
18 November at 11:45Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s defender Milan Skriniar in the summer of 2020, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community after showing series of impressive performances in the recent past.
As per the latest report, both Real and Barca are looking for defensive reinforcements with their veteran defenders Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique coming to the end of their respective careers.
Therefore, both clubs are ready to compete in the summer of 2020 for the signing of the Slovakia international.
Skriniar has been at Inter since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Sampdoria for a reported transfer fee of €34 million.
Since then, he has represented the Milan-based club in 102 matches in all competition where he has scored four goals and provided three assists.
