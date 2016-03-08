Real Betis after former Inter midfielder

Real Betis are very close to signing Barcelona's Rafinha, after the two clubs agreed on a loan deal and Real Betis paying the player's wages, with an option to make the move permeant after the end of the season.



Rafinha has been struggling to find playing time with the Catalan side and moved to Inter last January spending six months on loan with the Nerazzurri.



Now after Inter failed to sign the player, Real Betis have went a long way to convince Barcelona to loan the player this season, while paying his full salary.

Barca's asking price was unaffordable for Real Betis and the first offer they put on the table was considered laughable by La Liga champions.



After the new offer, Barça will earn over €1m for the initial fee and it'll free up the club from paying his salary for 12 months. The option to buy price is to Barcelona's liking despite it not being obligatory.

