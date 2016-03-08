Real Betis inquire about Lautaro Martinez; Inter's answer

After a rocky start to his first Serie A season, Lautaro Martinez seems to have settled down at his new club, performing better than ever. Therefore, the Argentinian has attracted the interest of several big clubs.

In fact, Real Betis have set their sights on the 21-year-old. Through their vice-president, Lorenzo Serra Ferrar, they've already asked Inter for information on Martinez' situation.

However, the response from the Nerazzurri didn't take long: the striker won't leave the club. He's considered a vital alternative not only for Icardi, but also for the trequartista role.

After the words of his father, who at the end of November attacked Inter manager Spalletti for the poor use of his son, the situation now seems to have calmed down once again. It's clear, however, that Real Betis will have no chance of signing the player.