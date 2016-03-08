"Tomorrow we will sell Fabian Ruiz for €30m. The deal wasn't completed until now because we had to wait for the boy's decision. I didn't want to influence his decision, although I wanted him to stay.

"With this money, we can improve the structure of the club, pay more money to the youth coaches so they can improve their working conditions," Setien told Radio Futbol FM.

As had already been revealed by calciomercato.com, the midfielder will join Napoli. Barcelona were also interested in Ruiz, but the Partenopei managed to snatch the player before Barcelona had a chance. It's likely that he will take Jorginho'g spot in the starting eleven, who will join Man City in the coming days, as an agreement is imminent.

Quique Setién, Manager of Real Betis, has confirmed that Fabian Ruiz will leave the club, ready to wear the Napoli shirt.