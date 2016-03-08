Real Betis prepare offer for Inter midfielder amid Premier League and Lazio interest
13 August at 23:30According to what has been reported today by Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis are preparing to make an offer for Inter Milan’s Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario.
The 25-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season out on loan with Premier League outfit West Ham United who, at one point, were interested in signing Joao Mario permanently. However, they did not agree a deal and thus the possibility fizzled out.
Reports came out last week that suggested Joao Mario had denied a move to Chelsea because he didn’t want to work with Maurizio Sarri. Joao Mario himself later denied these claims, yet Premier League interest has been heavy regardless – Everton and Leicester joining West Ham as interested parties.
Now, Joao Mario’s destination could be Real Betis. The La Liga side performed well above expectations last season and qualified for the UEFA Europa League this season. The terms of the deal to Betis are currently unknown but this could be one to watch as Inter look to sell.
