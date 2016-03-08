Real Betis Vice President gives his verdict on Joao Mario

Real Betis vice president spoke about Joao Mario and said he is a great player yet his club must be realistic.



Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario has rejected multiple offers and has been told by the club that he should move or otherwise, he will be left in the dark for the upcoming season .



The only two remaining teams interested in the player are Real Betis and Sevilla, however according Betis' Lorenç Serra Ferrer the target may not be realistic.

"A great player and if we could, we would like to take him, but we have to be realistic and know what we can do. We believe we made important singings this summer, it will be hard to match what we did last year, but we are satisfied and always wanting to improve."



The Portuguese midfielder did play in the FIFA World Cup for Portugal, but has failed to impress for the Nerazzurri since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of 40 million euros in the summer of 2016.

