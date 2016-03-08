Real considering world-record €400 million bid for Mbappe
12 November at 16:55Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are considering a world-record bid of €400 million to sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe, as per Le Parisien cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international was linked with a move to the Los Blancos during his time at French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco but eventually moved to league rivals PSG for a whopping fee of €135 million.
In the recent past, the 20-year-old has been once again linked with the 13-time European champions and as per the latest report, Real’s hierarchy are keen about signing the World Cup winning striker and are willing to offer as much €400 million to the French club.
That offer is nearly a double amount of the current most expensive signing in the history of football which is Neymar, who joined PSG from Spanish side FC Barcelona for a whopping €222 million in the summer of 2017.
Mbappe’s record at such a young age is nothing less than sensational as he has scored 67 goals and provided 31 assists in just 104 league matches.
