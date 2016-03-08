Real could pay €100m clause for Arsenal target, Liverpool given hope in pursuit of Serie A star
07 June at 19:00AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker is one of the hottest properties in Europe and he is wanted by big clubs. Real Madrid from Spain, Arsenal and Liverpol from England are all after the Brazil international goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.
Real Madrid and Arsenal are also have other targets in the same position. That would be Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The Europa League winner has a release clause of 100 million euros with the Spanish club.
Now reports from Portugal, which is from A Bola, cites Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to trigger Jan Oblak’s 100 million euros release clause to sign him from Atletico Madrid.
If Real Madrid sign Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, it will be a blow for Arsenal, who wanted to sign him. At the same time, it will come as an encouragement for Liverpool as they continue their efforts to sign Alisson.
