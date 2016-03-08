Real enter race to sign Inter’s Martinez
10 October at 12:45Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Italian Serie A club Inter Milan’s striker Lautaro Martinez, as per Calciomercato.it.
The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club in the recent past where Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona have shown their interest in the 22-year-old and have identified him as Luis Suarez’s replacement.
However, as per the latest report, Real are now also interested in Martinez as well and president Florentino Perez believes that the former Racing Club’s forward can prove to be a replacement of veteran striker Karim Benzema.
