Real enter race to sign Napoli’s Ruiz
14 October at 10:50Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per Marca cited by Daily Mail.
The 23-year-old is one of the hottest property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and FC Barcelona in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the Los Blancos—who are clearly short on options in the midfield—are now also interested in signing the Spain international in the coming months.
However, Ruiz has joined a long list of midfielder with whom Real have been linked in the recent past including Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes and Ajax’s Donny van der Beek.
Ruiz has been with the Naples-based club since 2018 when he joined the club from the Spanish outfit Real Betis for a reported fee of €30 million.
