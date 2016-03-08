Real establish contact with Ruiz’s agent, offer big salary
16 October at 17:00Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid have been linked with the Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz for quite some time now.
The reason is that the Los Blancos are clearly struggling in the middle of the park which was evident in the UEFA Champions League matches against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Club Brugge.
As per AS cited by Calciomercato.com, Real President Florentino Perez is eager to bring the former Real Betis midfielder to the club and is willing to go to any extent to complete the deal.
The report further stated that Real have already established contact with Ruiz’s agent and are willing to offer a massive salary in order to persuade him to join the 13-time European champions in the near future.
Ruiz is one of the hottest property in Serie A and has been attracting interest from the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan in Italy and FC Barcelona in Spain.
