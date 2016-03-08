From Spain: Real Madrid make Allegri approach?
01 June at 16:30AS from Madrid sources claim Real Madrid have put Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri as the list of candidates to become their new boss. This is happening because Zinedine Zidane decided to resign yesterday after winning three Champions League trophies in less than three years.
Zinedine Zidane’s resignation has had a domino effect on the benches of the top European clubs. For his excellent results in Italy and Europe, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez want to go for Juventus coach.
AS specifies the idea is not that of the fans, but that of the top people at Real Madrid. Massimiliano Allegri’s reputation of managing star players inside the locker room has also pleased Real.
Even though there is an absence of official confirmation (there is an existing contract), Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus to move forward. The coach and the club have a very good relationship, thus Allegri leaving the Old Lady for Real Madrid doesn’t seem realistic.
