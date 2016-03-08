Real interested in Chelsea’s Abraham: report

16 September at 16:30
La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s highly-rated striker Tammy Abraham, according to a report publish in Spanish news outlet Don Balon.

The 22-year-old is in a red-hot form for the London-based club in the league competition where he is the joint-highest scorer with seven goals.

Three of those goals came in Chelsea’s previous match against Wolves where he was too hot to handle for the home team’s defensive line.

It was Abraham’s that performance which attracted interest from the likes of Real President Florentino Perez who is now reportedly interested in bringing the England international to Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.

