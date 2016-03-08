Real, Juve to test Chelsea with €80M bid of Kante
08 October at 14:20Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid and Italian Serie A giants Juventus are extremely interested in singing Premier League outfit Chelsea’s midfielder N'Golo Kanté, as per the Sun.
The French international is being termed as the best defensive midfielder currently playing in the world of football.
The report stated that Real manager Zinendine Zidane and Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri are fans of the 28-year-old and are willing to offer as much as €80 million to acquire his services in the January transfer window.
Real have been struggling in the central midfield where they are short on options and an injury to Casemiro can prove to be a significant blow for the Los
Blancos who does not have any other defensive midfielder in the squad.
On the other hand, Sarri has already worked with Kante during his time at the Stamford Bridge in the 2018-19 season.
However, with Chelsea going through a transfer ban till the summer of 2020, it is highly unlikely that the London-based club will be willing to sell their prized asset in January.
