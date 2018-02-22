Real-Liverpool: Napoli send social media message to Karius

Real Madrid ended up beating Liverpool by a 3-1 score line in the UEFA Champions league tonight. Klopp's team where very unlucky as they lost their star player Mo Salah in the first half of play after a contact with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. All the goals were scored in the second half as Liverpool keeper Karius was heavily at fault for two los blancos goals. He has been talked about a lot since on social media as Napoli wanted to send him a supportive message. You can view the original Napoli tweet bellow by clicking on the gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.