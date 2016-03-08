Real, Liverpool or Chelsea? The latest on Alisson’s Roma future
11 June at 12:45Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly given up the race to sign Real Madrid and Chelsea target Alisson.
Alisson has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his impressive performances for Roma have attracted interest from a host of top Europea clubs. The Brazilian is heading to Russia for the World Cup this summer and appeared in 37 Serie A games for the giallorossi this season.
The Telegraph report that Liverpool have given up the chase for Alisson and are willing to trust Loris Karius again, with Roma demanding a fee of about 90 million euros to sign the keeper.
This has opened up more room for Chelsea and Real Madrid to sign Alisson, who will likely be on the move this summer.
It is said that Chelsea could be dubbed the frontrunners in the race because there is a chance that the Los Blancos end up signing Blues' goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, allowing the Premier League club a free run at Alisson.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
