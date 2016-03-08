Real Madrid ace drops Man Utd hint?
19 September at 13:45Gareth Bale to Manchester United rumours have been floating around for years now. They never seem to die down and are fueled now and then by various reports.
Daily Mail have added more fuel to the fire now by reporting that Bale is indeed looking for a move back to the Premier League. The Welsh forward is quoted by the English publication saying, " You can say yes and no [on returning to the Premier League]. You always want to come back and play in your home league, and a part of you will always miss home.
However, Bale also made it clear that he is enjoying his time at Real Madrid. “But I’m enjoying playing for the biggest club in the world and winning trophies,” added the forward.
Jose Mourinho's quest to sign a right-winger is still going on. The Red Devils were linked with Bale, Willian and Perisic in the summer but nothing materialized.
