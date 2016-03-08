Real Madrid agree deal to sign €30m Man Utd target
05 July at 19:55Alvaro Odriozola is now officially a Real Madrid player. All of the talk and focus has been around Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese star is inching closer to a move to Juventus in the Italian Serie A. In the mean time, los blancos secured Odriozola as the youngster signed a deal up until 2024 with Real Madrid. In all, the transfer should cost Real Madrid 35-40 million euros as this is a quality signing for them.
As Mundo Deportivo said, the young Spanish wingack will surely help bolster Real's right back position. He appeared in 43 games on the season as he scored 2 goals and added 4 assists for Real Sociedad and Spain. He will surely be one to look out for in the near future as Real Madrid have a new quality right-back. For a Odriozola who is coming in, will Real Madrid be losing a Cristiano Ronaldo? It surely seems to be the case even if nothing is certain yet...
