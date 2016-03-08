Report: Real Madrid agree fee for Bayern Munich midfielder
10 August at 12:55Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a fee to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.
It is said that Luka Modric has made it clear to Real Madrid and Florentino Perez that he wants to leave the Los Blancos to join Inter Milan and the Santiago Bernabeu based side is already looking for replacements for the Croatian star.
Spanish outlet Onda Cero state that Real Madrid have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich to sign Thiago, who has been linked to the club as a possible Modric replacement.
A fee of 50 million euros has reportedly been agreed and Bayern Munich are willing to let the Spaniard go for the right price. And the fee is said to be very close to how much Inter Milan would be paying to sign Modric this summer.
The likes of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic and Miralem Pjanic have been linked as Modric replacements, along with Tottenham superstar Christian Eriksen.
