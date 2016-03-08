Real Madrid, alternative identified should attempts to sign Pogba fail
10 September at 21:00Real Madrid are still continuing in their quest to sign Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, according to Sky Sports UK via Calciomercato.com.
The 26-year-old World Cup winner had a summer filled with rumour and speculation, with multiple top clubs around Europe interested in acquiring him, from Juventus and Paris Saint Germain, to Real Madrid.
Los Blancos still believe they can secure the Frenchman’s signature, but there is an obstacle that could ruin their plans. The report details how the player is close to signing a contract extension with the Premier League side, which could include a higher release clause.
If the negotiations between Pogba and Manchester United do prove fruitful, Zinedine Zidane’s team do have another name in mind to sign in January.
Real Madrid would accept Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen as an alternative to Pogba, with the 27-year-old Danish midfielder’s contract expiring with the North London side next summer, with a contract renewal not looking close.
Apollo Heyes
