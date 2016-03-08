Pogba silenced by Man United after Champions League clash against Juve

28 October at 15:35
Several days after Manchester United's Champions League loss against Juventus, media in England have come with a shocking backstory about Paul Pogba and his post-match interview to the press.

"I cannot talk, I am not allowed to talk. I would like to do it, but I am not allowed to, they told me not to talk," Pogba reportedly said after the match, according to Mirror.

According to the British source, Pogba had been already warned not to make statements after the Champions League match against Valencia, and the situation was repeated following the loss against Juventus.

The order could have come from Jose Mourinho himself, whose relationship with the world champion is at a historic low. WIth passing days Pogba's position at United is becoming increasingly unsustainable, with many European clubs ready to take advantage of this rift, including United's opponents on Tuesday - Juventus. However, Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona are also at the window, thus making the competition very stiff.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.