Pogba silenced by Man United after Champions League clash against Juve
28 October at 15:35Several days after Manchester United's Champions League loss against Juventus, media in England have come with a shocking backstory about Paul Pogba and his post-match interview to the press.
"I cannot talk, I am not allowed to talk. I would like to do it, but I am not allowed to, they told me not to talk," Pogba reportedly said after the match, according to Mirror.
According to the British source, Pogba had been already warned not to make statements after the Champions League match against Valencia, and the situation was repeated following the loss against Juventus.
The order could have come from Jose Mourinho himself, whose relationship with the world champion is at a historic low. WIth passing days Pogba's position at United is becoming increasingly unsustainable, with many European clubs ready to take advantage of this rift, including United's opponents on Tuesday - Juventus. However, Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona are also at the window, thus making the competition very stiff.
