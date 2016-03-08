Real Madrid and Bayern rival Inter for Man City star

27 April at 14:10
Inter are interested in signing Manchester City midfield star Ilkay Gundogan although, according to Tuttosport, the nerazzurri will face some tough competition in the summer. Inter's Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio, in fact, are planning to sign the player as a free agent at the end of next season (his contract expires in June 2020).

The player's € 9 million-a-year salary is a problem for the nerazzurri but at the end of 2019 the club will end the settlement agreement with Uefa, increasing transfer budget for transfers.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus, however, have enough money in their bank to negotiate the transfer of Gundogan in the summer without waiting until the player is available as a free agent next season.

