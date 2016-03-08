Real Madrid and Juve on alert as Man United reveal Pogba asking price

If Manchester United will let Paul Pogba leave the Old Trafford, they want to do it on their own terms. This morning we informed you of Fabio Paratici's trip to England to negotiate with the Red Devils for the Frenchman's arrival and today's front page of the Mirror revealed United's asking price for the midfielder.



"He's yours for 150 million pounds," the headline says. In short, just under 170 million euros, a very high ceiling for any suitor that will definitely warn both Real Madrid and the Bianconeri, who are the teams most interested in Pogba.



