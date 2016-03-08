Real Madrid and Man Utd doctors reveal ‘Ronaldo’s secret’
12 September at 18:45Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid and was signed by Juventus in the summer transfer window.
The Portuguese professional forward put an end to his nine year spell in Spain and moved to the Turin club. Before he was signed by Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo was at Manchester United, where he became one of the best players in the world.
There were several doctors who were looking after Cristiano Ronaldo’s fitness at Manchester United, Ral Madrid and have continued to do so with the Old Lady.
These doctors have now spoken to the microphones of La Gazzetta dello Sport and they talk about what makes Cristiano Ronaldo one of the best players in the world.
Juan Carlos Hernandez: "His columns are three: proper training, proper nutrition and proper rest."
Mick Clegg: "The difference between Cristiano and others is dedication: there are players who commit themselves for weeks or months, he never stops."
Go to comments