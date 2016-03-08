Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus are all interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.The 23-year-old is one of Europe’s most promising midfielders and Lazio have slapped a € 150 million price-tag on their star.According to reports, Juventus and Manchester United have already made bids to sign the talented midfielder although neither clubs met Lazio’s asking price.Talking to Premium Sport after Serbia’s 2-1 defeat against Switzerland yesterday night, Milinkovic-Savic said.“I am playing for my national team. It’s something I am really proud of and right now I only want to do my best.”SMS was also asked his thoughts on the interest of Juventus: “For now I am only smiling. Right now I am focused on the World Cup, we’ll see what it will happen in the future.”​Milinkovic-Savic has 14 goals in and 9 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions in the 2018/19 campaign.