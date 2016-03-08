Real Madrid and Manchester City target closes door on Juventus exit
13 June at 14:45Bosnia head coach Roberto Prosinecki has spoken to CalcioNapoli24 about several transfer rumours involving Italian clubs and the futures of Bosnian players Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic; who currently play for Roma and Juventus respectively, despite rumours linking them to Inter and Manchester City.
"I'm happy with how my team played against Italy. It was a good game, unfortunately we lost. Insigne's goal managed to help the Azzurri, but we are satisfied. Insigne has grown a lot, he scored an immense goal. I was impressed.
"Ancelotti? One of the best coaches in the world.
"James Rodriguez at Napoli? Why not. It would raise the quality of the squad.
"Has Marko Rog met expectations? Rog also lost continuity at Sevilla. He failed to carve out a leading role, also because there was Banega who closed the space. But I am optimistic, he will find a new outlet.
"Italy? Something has changed in the football of the national team of Mancini, today they are very offensive. But it is difficult to predict who will win the European Championship.
"On Pjanic and Dzeko, their future? I talked to both of them. Pjanic remains at Juventus, instead Dzeko told me: "I'm leaving", probably for an Italian team."
