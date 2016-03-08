Real Madrid and PSG alerted as De Gea 'frustrated' with Manchester United
21 April at 15:15According to what has been reported by The Times, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is growing increasingly frustrated with the Red Devils over contract renewal talks that have been ongoing for some time now. The Spaniard has a contract expiring with the club this summer but the Manchester side have the option to automatically extend his contract by one year.
Despite this, De Gea is getting angry with United's lack of progress towards the renewal and has, therefore, put the likes of Real Madrid and PSG on red alert; both teams having been interested in signing the Spaniard in reported recent months.
Although it is likely that De Gea will not leave the club on a free and will, eventually, sign a contract extension, there is still some cause for concern for United fans who will be desperate not to see their star goalkeeper leave the club, especially in a time where the club is being rebuilt and rejuvenated under the fresh management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his backroom team.
