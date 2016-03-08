Real Madrid and PSG targets set to sign Juventus extensions
11 August at 09:30Real Madrid target Miralem Pjanic and Paris Saint-Germain target Alex Sandro are reportedly set to sign new contracts at Juventus in September.
We have previously reported that while Pjanic is intent on a Juventus stay, his agent Fali Ramadani is pushing him towards a Juve exit, but the bianconeri want a fee of about 100 million euros to let him go. For Alex Sandro, Juve did receive an offer of 40 million euros from PSG not long ago, but they want a fee of 50 million euros to let the Brazilian go.
Corriere dello Sport state that both the Old Lady stars are now set to put an end to speculation and sign a new contract at Juventus this summer.
Juve are worried about their situation but are confident they won't leave. Once the transfer window ends, both Pjanic and Alex Sandro will be handed new deals, along with Daniele Rugani and Medhi Benatia.
Pjanic will sign a deal which will keep him at the club till 2023 and the Bosnian will earn about 6.5 million euros to 7 million euros a season.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
