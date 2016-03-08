Real Madrid announce surprise Zidane press conference : the details

La Liga giants Real Madrid have announced a surprising Zinedine Zidane press conference at 1 PM Madrid time.



Zidane recently won the third consecutive UEFA Champions League crown with Real Madrid after beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final of the competition. The Frenchman has also won one La Liga crown with the Los Blancos.



The club have announed a press-conference at 1PM Madrid time and Zidane will attend it. It will take place in the Sports City of the club at the Valdebebas. The press-conference will come after a meeting with Florentino Perez and speculation has sky rocketed in the last few minutes.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)