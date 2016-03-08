Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 0-0, as it happened...

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are set to face off in what should be a very entertaining derby game.



- Real Madrid are winless in their last five La Liga games against Atletico de Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu (D2 L3), their worst ever run without a win at home against them in the competition.

- Only one team in La Liga history has gone six unbeaten away games in a row against Real Madrid and it was 70 years ago (Valencia, six between 1942 and 1948).

- The last three derbies between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid have ended in a draw (twice 1-1 and one 0-0). They have never drawn four La Liga games in a row previously.

- Real Madrid have won more La Liga games against Atletico de Madrid than any other side (86) while Atletico de Madrid are the side with the second most away wins against Real Madrid in the competition (15), after Barcelona (21).

- After losing against Sevilla in the last matchday, Real Madrid could lose back-to-back La Liga games for the first time since November 2015 when Rafa Benitez was in charge.

- Atletico de Madrid have won their last two La Liga games, keeping a clean sheet in both encounters. The last time the Red-And-Whites won three or more games without conceding a goal in the competition was in February 2018 (four).

- Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has only scored four goals in his 30 games against Atletico de Madrid in all competitions, with these four goals coming away from the Bernabeu (three at Vicente Calderon and one in the UEFA Super Cup final in Tallin).

- Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann could be just the second player to score against Real Madrid in four consecutive visits to Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga in the 21st century (three goals), after Samuel Eto’o (five goals in four consecutive games between May 2003 and November 2005).

- After losing the UEFA Super Cup (4-2), Julen Lopetegui could be the first ever Real Madrid manager to lose his first two derbies against Atletico de Madrid.

- Since Diego Simeone’s arrival in the dugout, Atletico de Madrid have won nine of their 27 games against Real Madrid in all competitions (D9 L9), as many wins as they had in their previous 64 derbies against them (D16 L39).​



