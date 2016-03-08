Real Madrid back in hunt for Tottenham star
08 October at 15:45Real Madrid are not going through the best of times and are in a very worrying goalscoring crisis. The team has not scored for 409 minutes and could look for reinforcements in the January transfer market to try and solve the delicate situation.
According to El Confidencial, Harry Kane is a name that could be once again of interest for the Los Blancos. After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the club has lost 50 goals per season and Perez is looking for someone to bring them back to the Santiago Bernabeu.
For their part, Tottenham have not started their campaign too well and a possible elimination from the Champions League could facilitate the Englishman's move.
It is also worth noting that starting from this year, players registered in January will be eligible to play in European competitions for their new club, even if they had previously featured in the same competition for their old club.
