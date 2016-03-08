Real Madrid are still in the race for Raheem Sterling, according to reports from the UK.

Sky Sports claim that the Galacticos - already linked to the young winger in recent times - have surfaced again, just as the England international is struggling to agree to a new deal with the Citizens.

The 23-year-old wants to make closer to the €386.000-a-week Kevin Dr Bruyne is currently on. The former Liverpool man is on about half that right now. De Bruyne, Fernandinho and David Silva have all signed new deals in recent times, and Sterling wants to join them.

Real, for their part, are keeping “a close eye” on the winger, who could be seen as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the Spanish capital this summer for Turin.

This development will be important when England play Spain in the UEFA Nations League, as it appears that the Three Lions’ star will be watched by the Merengues.

The 23-year-old has less than two years left on his contract and talks over a new deal have been fruitless.