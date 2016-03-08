Real Madrid background revealed: Perez wanted Mourinho to return

Only nine months after the surprising departure, Zinedine Zidane has returned to the Real Madrid bench. A turning point that surprised many fans and experts but even the former president of the Los Blancos Ramos Calderon, who spoke on the TV program Idolos about the background of the choice about the coach to replace Santiago Solari.



"The first option was Mourinho because he is the only coach that the president respects. Florentino sees the Portuguese coach as a shield, as the only one who says what no one dares to say, who blames the referees, the press, whoever he is, he says everything that is not usually said," he said.



"The players blocked the operation and they did so even when Real wanted to hire Antonio Conte, a tough-headed coach. When Conte was proposed, the players pointed out to the president that this type of coach is not necessary," Calderon added.