Real Madrid, Bale receives super contract offer from China
30 October at 13:00Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has received a super contract offer from a Chinese club, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua are ready to offer the 30-year-old Welsh winger a contract that guarantees him €20 million per season. Bale was linked with a move to a Chinese side in the summer, but a move never materialised, and he remained a part of coach Zinedine Zidane’s squad this season as well.
Contracted to Los Blancos until 2022, the club may be willing to sell him at a discounted price in order to offload the star from their club, who is rumoured to be on incredibly high wages.
The Welshman has made seven appearances for the Spanish club so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process. He is currently suffering from a calf injury which is keeping him out of the squad.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments