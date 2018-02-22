Real Madrid: Bale refuses to rule out exit, Zidane reveals Merengues’ secret

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane talked to Premium Sport after his third successive Champions League win: “Hard work and talent, those are our secrets. Single players are not importanti, what’s important is what the entire team does. Three Champions League are a special achievement, but the last one is always the most special one. I am a better as a manager or as a footballer? I think as a footballer.”

Real Madrid: Bale refuses to rule out exit, Zidane reveals Merengues’ secret



Gareth Bale ha salso talked to media and refused to rule out his exit from Real Madrid in the summer: “We know what we have achieved and how good we have been. The league was disappointing but we won the Champions League. It turns out to be a great season. Future? I need to be playing week in, week out and that has not happened this season. I had an injury five, six weeks in but fit ever since. I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it.”



