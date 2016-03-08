Real Madrid, Bale suffers muscle injury and in doubt for next league clash
05 December at 16:45Real Madrid are currently going through a small injury crisis, with a third squad member now also suffering from an injury, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Los Blancos are forced without Eden Hazard and Marcelo due to injuries, with Welsh forward Gareth Bale now suffering from an injury as well. The 30-year-old winger has suffered from a muscle injury in his left leg and is now in doubt for the club’s upcoming game against Espanyol on Saturday.
Apollo Heyes
