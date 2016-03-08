Real Madrid, Bale will leave in January with two options available to him
14 October at 21:15Real Madrid star Gareth Bale will leave the Spanish club in January, according to Calciomercato.com, with two options available to the 30-year-old Welshman.
Bale has the option to return to England to join interested Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, or he can finally make the move to China that he was close to in the summer before Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane cancelled the deal.
The 30-year-old Welshman joined Real Madrid in 2013 in a deal worth €100.8 million, but never won over the fans despite his impressive performances with the side, including key goals in cup final matches such as his bicycle kick against Liverpool in the Champions League final two years ago.
Bale has made 238 appearances for Los Blancos over the last six seasons, scoring 104 goals and providing 67 assists, but he has seemed unhappy with the club following the appointment of Frenchman Zinedine Zidane in 2016.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments