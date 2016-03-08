Hirving Lozano is in high demand at the moment, let me tell you.

The Mexico international is a star at PSV, and is wanted by both

The scorer of the winner in the World Cup group stage game against Germany, the 23-year-old is seen as the winger of the future.

Barcelona have been tailing the PSV man for a while, and could swoop if Ousmane Dembele fails to make the grade this season after being signed for over €130 million last summer.

Real themselves are looking for a winger to replace Cristiano Ronaldo or potentially Gareth Bale.

Lozano has scored 19 Eredevisie goals and provided nine assists in two seasons, helping the Eindhoven side win the League title and earn Champions League qualification this year.

There was talk earlier this summer of a potential move to Old Trafford, but it appears to have petered out in time, potentially because Lozano is reminiscent of Memphis Depay.