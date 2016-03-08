Real Madrid boost as Chelsea rumoured for shock move for Arsenal player
18 July at 21:15After reports suggesting that Thibaut Courtois is very close to a move to Real Madrid from Chelsea, the West London club are lining up potential replacements. The Belgian keeper, who received the Golden Glove award at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, recognising him as the tournament’s best goalkeeper, has been a top target as Real Madrid look to strengthen their back line.
According to what has been reported by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, the two potential targets for Chelsea are former goalkeeper Petr Cech, who now plays for Arsenal, and Leicester City’s Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
However, both would be considered somewhat of a downgrade on Courtois, after Chelsea narrowly missed out on the signing of Alisson; who is very close to completing a move from Roma to Liverpool.
Maurizio Sarri has been recently appointed as the club’s head-coach, bringing Italian-Brazilian midfielder Jorginho with him from Naples-based club Napoli.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments