Real Madrid, Bruno Fernandes set to join for €70m
02 September at 13:00According to the English tabloid the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are set to sign Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes for roughly €70m. The 24-year-old midfielder had a breakout season with the Portuguese side last season, scoring 32 goals and assisting 18 in all competitions over 4688 minutes and has already started this season in fine form, scoring twice and assisting four times in the first four games of the season.
Fernandes was linked with many top clubs across Europe and expressed his disappointment after a move to the Premier League fell through, with the English topflight transfer window closing early on the 9th August. Real Madrid will finish their summer spending spree with the Portuguese talent, after acquiring Eden Hazard from Chelsea, Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, Eder Militao from Porto and Ferland Mendy from Lyon, amongst others. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes to the Spanish capital would total up Madrid’s spending spree to roughly €370m.
Apollo Heyes
