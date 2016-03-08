Real Madrid, Butragueno : "Modric is happy here..."

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are playing against one another in the European Supercup final tonight in Tallinn. This should be a very interesting game between the current UEFA Champions league winners and the current Europa League winners. Inter Milan target Luka Modric started this one on the bench as he is seemingly not in top shape physically. This will surely give Inter fans hope as the nerazzurri will try their best to get him before Friday.



Modric has since entered the pitch as Real Madrid currently have a 2-1 lead over their city rivals (thanks to goals from Benzema and Ramos). Here is what Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno had to say on Modric: "Modric? There isn't any issues, he is happy to continue his career with Real Madrid...". After losing Cristiano Ronaldo, Florentino Perez doesn't seem open to the idea of letting Modric leave his club for the Italian Serie A. More to come...