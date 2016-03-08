Real Madrid, Calderon: "It wouldn't be strange for Ronaldo to join Juve..."

Ex-Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon spoke about Ronaldo's potential move to Juve, here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to Tuttomercatoweb:



" We signed Ronaldo the summer of 2009 but a deal was in place with Manchester United a few months before this. Ronaldo wanted to join los Blancos as he was decisive in the negotiations. Ronaldo-Juve? It wouldn't be strange for him to join a club like Juve. If Ronaldo leaves Madrid, he would leave a huge hole that would be impossible to replace. Perez has done some great moves of late but he doesn't understand the importance of certain players for the fans. Take Iker Casillas or Raul for example. It's normal that a player like Ronaldo wants a salary increase and he should've been treated better. I hope Florentino can convince Ronaldo to stay with Real Madrid but it would be his fault if leaves I feel. Juve? Well they are a great club with a great history. If Ronaldo joins them, they will double their revenues and the entire Italian Serie A would gain a lot. Ronaldo is still in great shape, I really think he can still make the difference for another 4-5 years...".